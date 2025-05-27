Roman Anthony News: More walks than Ks in May

Anthony is slashing .354/.485/.494 with two home runs, one steal, a 20.8 percent walk rate and a 19.8 percent strikeout rate in 22 games this month for Triple-A Worcester.

He hit for a bit more power in April (five homers in 23 games), but Anthony's approach and control of the zone has gone from good to great as the season has progressed. It's unclear when Boston will start his clock, but Anthony has been ready for a while.