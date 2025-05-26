Romy Gonzalez Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Gonzalez (quadriceps) is nearing a rehab assignment, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez experienced a setback last week that delayed his rehab, but manager Alex Cora said Sunday the infielder is feeling better and is awaiting word from the medical team to determine the next step. Prior to his injury, Gonzalez had been part of a rotation of players at first base, covering for the injured Triston Casas (knee). That rotation still exists, although the team has given Kristian Campbell practice reps there.