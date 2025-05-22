Fantasy Baseball
Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna Injury: Return confirmed for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Acuna (knee) will be activated from the injured list Friday and be in Atlanta's lineup.

Acuna was scratched from Thursday's lineup with Triple-A Gwinnett, suggesting he would be back at some point during Atlanta's weekend series against the Padres. That move has now been announced by the team, though he'll still need to be officially activated from the injured list. Acuna hit .417/.632/.833 across 19 plate appearances with Gwinnett and will be set to appear in a big-league game for the first time since May 26, 2024.

