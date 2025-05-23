Ronald Acuna News: Activated ahead of 2025 debut

Atlanta activated Acuna (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Acuna is ready for his long-awaited 2025 debut in the majors following a long road back from left ACL surgery. The 27-year-old slashed .417/.632/.833 with one home run and a 2:7 K:BB in five rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett to convince Atlanta he was ready to roll. Acuna will likely see some extra days off initially as the club eases him back into things, and he has indicated previously that he does not intend to be as aggressive on the bases as he was before the surgery.