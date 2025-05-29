Ronald Acuna News: Getting first rest of season

Acuna is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Phillies.

Acuna should be back in the lineup for the nightcap, but Atlanta isn't yet ready to have him play two nine-inning games on the same day after he returned from the 15-day injured list last week. The 27-year-old has yet to attempt a stolen base through four games with Atlanta or during his six-game minor-league rehab assignment, but his surgically-repaired left knee doesn't seem to be presenting any complications for him in the outfield or when he runs the bases. Acuna has also been dialed in at the plate since being activated last Friday, going 5-for-16 with two home runs, a double and two walks.