Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: Homers in 2025 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Acuna was cleared to make his 2025 debut Friday after a year-long recovery from an ACL tear in his left knee. The 2023 National League MVP returned in style, taking the first pitch he saw from Nick Pivetta deep to center field for a 467-foot solo home run, the longest homer of the season for Atlanta. Acuna added a single in the third frame and showed his fielding chops in the eighth, when he nabbed Elias Diaz trying to leg out a double. Acuna is expected to be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game but could be rested in Sunday's series finale.

