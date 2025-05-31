Ronald Acuna News: Homers in win

Acuna went 2-for-3 with with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Red Sox.

Acuna scored the game's first run in the first inning and then crushed a 428-foot blast off Walker Buehler in the fourth. The 27-year-old has been red-hot since making his season debut May 23, hitting safely in seven of eight games with four multi-hit performances. Through 34 plate appearances, he's slashing .367/.441/.733 with three homers, six RBI and six runs scored.