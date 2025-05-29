Ronny Henriquez News: Nabs win against Friars

Henriquez (3-1) was charged with a blown save but picked up the win Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk over two innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was called in to protect a 7-6 lead in the seventh inning but served up a two-run homer to Gavin Sheets, only for the Marlins to strike back for three runs in the top of the eighth. Calvin Faucher ended up working the ninth for the save, but Henriquez may be Miami's top high-leverage option at the moment. Wednesday's homer was the first on his ledger since April 27, while the earned runs were the first he'd given up since April 28. Through 12 appearances in May, Henriquez sports a 1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 13 innings while collecting two wins, two holds and his first career save.