Ronny Simon headshot

Ronny Simon News: Set to lose roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Simon is expected to be designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old had a three-error game earlier this week and will lose his place on Miami's 26-man and 40-man rosters after posting a .604 OPS in 19 games. Simon will likely return to Triple-A Jacksonville if he clears waivers, where he had a .962 OPS in 15 games to begin the season.

Ronny Simon
Miami Marlins
