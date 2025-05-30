Ronny Simon News: Set to lose roster spot

Simon is expected to be designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old had a three-error game earlier this week and will lose his place on Miami's 26-man and 40-man rosters after posting a .604 OPS in 19 games. Simon will likely return to Triple-A Jacksonville if he clears waivers, where he had a .962 OPS in 15 games to begin the season.