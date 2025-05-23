Ryan Brasier News: Off of IL

The Cubs reinstated Brasier (groin) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Brasier has been on the shelf since March 27 due to a strained left groin, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Cubs after a lengthy rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. In six appearances with Iowa, Brasier logged a 3.18 ERA and a 6:1 K:BB across 5.2 innings. Ethan Roberts was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.