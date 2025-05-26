Ryan Burr Injury: Pulled from rehab assignment

Burr (shoulder) experienced shoulder soreness in his rehab outing at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and has returned to Toronto to be evaluated, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Burr was making his sixth rehab appearance as part of his recovery from lingering right shoulder inflammation, but after experiencing pain in his shoulder, he's been pulled from his rehab assignment. We should know more about the severity of the setback in the coming days.