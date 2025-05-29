Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Burr headshot

Ryan Burr Injury: Receives injection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Burr (shoulder) received a cortisone injection Thursday to help treat his right shoulder inflammation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Burr was pulled off his rehab assignment Monday after experiencing a setback in his recovery, and he'll now be shut down from throwing for a few days following his injection. A clearer return timeline for the right-hander may emerge once he gets the green light to start building back up.

Ryan Burr
Toronto Blue Jays
