Ryan Burr Injury: Receives injection
Burr (shoulder) received a cortisone injection Thursday to help treat his right shoulder inflammation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Burr was pulled off his rehab assignment Monday after experiencing a setback in his recovery, and he'll now be shut down from throwing for a few days following his injection. A clearer return timeline for the right-hander may emerge once he gets the green light to start building back up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now