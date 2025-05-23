Ryan Feltner Injury: Will start rehab next week

Feltner (back) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner was placed on the 15-day injured list back on May 2 after dealing with back spasms. He's expected to make a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A before rejoining the Rockies' rotation. Feltner registered a 4.75 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across six starts spanning 30.1 innings before landing on the IL.