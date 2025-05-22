Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Fitzgerald headshot

Ryan Fitzgerald News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

The Twins optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins haven't announced a corresponding move, which could point to Carlos Correa returning from the 7-day concussion injured list when first eligible Friday. Fitzgerald went hitless in three plate appearances this week in his first stint in the big leagues.

Ryan Fitzgerald
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now