Ryan Fitzgerald News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
The Twins haven't announced a corresponding move, which could point to Carlos Correa returning from the 7-day concussion injured list when first eligible Friday. Fitzgerald went hitless in three plate appearances this week in his first stint in the big leagues.
