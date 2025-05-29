Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Getting another turn in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Gusto is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Rays in Houston.

Gusto will be making his second straight turn through the rotation after his seventh start of the season, after he struck out six and allowed two earned runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners his last time out Friday. The righty owns a 5.96 ERA and 28:10 K:BB in 25.2 innings as a starter this season, but despite his poor numbers, he could have an extended runway in the rotation with Hayden Wesneski (elbow) and Ronel Blanco (elbow) recently getting shut down for the season and with Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) and Luis Garcia (elbow) not especially close to returning from the injured list.

