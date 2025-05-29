Ryan Gusto News: Getting another turn in rotation

Gusto is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Rays in Houston.

Gusto will be making his second straight turn through the rotation after his seventh start of the season, after he struck out six and allowed two earned runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners his last time out Friday. The righty owns a 5.96 ERA and 28:10 K:BB in 25.2 innings as a starter this season, but despite his poor numbers, he could have an extended runway in the rotation with Hayden Wesneski (elbow) and Ronel Blanco (elbow) recently getting shut down for the season and with Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) and Luis Garcia (elbow) not especially close to returning from the injured list.