Ryan Gusto News: Lacks control in no-decision

Gusto didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rays after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Gusto was already at 31 pitches after one inning, which effectively set back the rest of his outing. The right-hander has really struggled to provide length for the Astros this season, as he's thrown at least five innings just twice among his seven starts and has a shaky 5.83 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB over 29.1 innings as a starter. Working in Gusto's favor is a soft matchup that tentatively lines up for next week against the Pirates, who own a dismal .639 OPS in the month of May, but he remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.