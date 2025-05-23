Ryan Gusto News: Struggles to provide length Friday
Gusto didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out six.
While Gusto tied a season worst in walks, he did match his season best in punchouts. The 26-year-old right-hander generated only five whiffs Friday, and he's tossed at least five innings just twice among his six starts this season. Gusto has struggled with a 5.96 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 25.2 innings as a starter this year but is set for a soft matchup next versus the Rays, who are batting just .228 across their last 25 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now