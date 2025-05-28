Ryan Helsley News: Converts 12th save

Helsley allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 12th save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Helsley faced the top of the Orioles' order and worked around two singles to secure the victory. The 30-year-old has converted all eight of his save chances in May, though he's allowed at least one hit in eight of 10 appearances this month. On the year, he's 12-for-14 in save opportunities and owns a 3.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 20 innings.