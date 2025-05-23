Ryan Helsley News: Holds on for 10th save

Helsley registered the save in Friday's 4-3 win over Arizona after allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It wasn't easy for Helsley, who hung a curveball in the strike zone that left the yard via a two-run homer by Gabriel Moreno. The hard-throwing right-hander was still able to hold on and preserve the victory, successfully converting his 10th save in 12 opportunities on the campaign. Helsley's 1.47 WHIP is a bit concerning, but he does have a respectable 3.71 ERA and 17:10 K:BB over 17 frames and remains St. Louis' go-to weapon in the ninth inning.