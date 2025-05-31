Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Helsley headshot

Ryan Helsley News: Locks down 13th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Helsley picked up the save Saturday against the Rangers. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.

Helsley was rock solid Saturday, tossing a clean ninth inning to seal a victory for the Cardinals. The hard-throwing right-hander has converted nine consecutive save opportunities, delivering a scoreless frame in eight of them. On the year, the 30-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 21 innings.

Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now