Ryan Helsley News: Locks down 13th save

Helsley picked up the save Saturday against the Rangers. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.

Helsley was rock solid Saturday, tossing a clean ninth inning to seal a victory for the Cardinals. The hard-throwing right-hander has converted nine consecutive save opportunities, delivering a scoreless frame in eight of them. On the year, the 30-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 21 innings.