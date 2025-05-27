Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Helsley headshot

Ryan Helsley News: Notches 11th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Helsley allowed a hit and struck out two batters while earning a save against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Helsley worked around a two-out single by Ramon Urias to finish off the 7-4 victory. It was Helsley's seventh straight save conversion and he's now 11 for 13 on the year. He lowered his ERA to 3.32 with a 21:11 K:BB through 19 frames. Helsley has posted a 3.00 ERA with seven saves in May.

Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
