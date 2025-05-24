Ryan Helsley News: Secures win Saturday

Helsley (2-0) was credited with the win in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The official scorer elected to give Helsley the win and not the save, despite the fact that he entered the game with the Cardinals ahead by a run, after both Kyle Leahy and Steven Matz were ineffective in the eighth trying to protect a 4-1 lead. Helsley hasn't been as sharp in 2025 as he was last season, and he sports a 3.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through 18 innings while converting 10 of 12 save chances.