Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Noda headshot

Ryan Noda News: Shipped to Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 1:03pm

The Angels traded Noda to the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for cash.

The Angels designated Noda for assignment Sunday after he started the season at Triple-A Salt Lake with a .634 OPS through 154 plate appearances. He'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining the Red Sox, who have been looking for an answer at first base with Triston Casas (knee) out for the year and Romy Gonzalez sidelined with a quad injury.

Ryan Noda
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now