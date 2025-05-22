Ryan Noda News: Shipped to Boston

The Angels traded Noda to the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for cash.

The Angels designated Noda for assignment Sunday after he started the season at Triple-A Salt Lake with a .634 OPS through 154 plate appearances. He'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining the Red Sox, who have been looking for an answer at first base with Triston Casas (knee) out for the year and Romy Gonzalez sidelined with a quad injury.