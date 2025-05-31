Ryan Pepiot News: Blanks Houston in no-decision

Pepiot came away with a no-decision Friday, scattering two hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out four.

The right-hander faced the minimum number of batters through four innings and didn't let a runner get into scoring position while he was on the mound, exiting with a 1-0 lead after 93 pitches (61 strikes). The Tampa Bay bullpen cost Pepiot his fourth win of the season, however, and he had to settle for his fifth straight quality start and eighth of the season. He'll take a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB through 70 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Rangers.