Ryan Vilade News: Joins active roster

The Cardinals selected Vilade's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Vilade has spent the entire season at Triple-A, where he owns a .280/.375/.476 slash line with five homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases through 48 games. He'll now join the big club to help make up for the loss of Jordan Walker (wrist), though he isn't likely to crack the starting lineup often.