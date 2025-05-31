Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Vilade headshot

Ryan Vilade News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Cardinals selected Vilade's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Vilade has spent the entire season at Triple-A, where he owns a .280/.375/.476 slash line with five homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases through 48 games. He'll now join the big club to help make up for the loss of Jordan Walker (wrist), though he isn't likely to crack the starting lineup often.

Ryan Vilade
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now