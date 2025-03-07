Ryan Weathers News: Blanks Atlanta on Thursday

Weathers walked three and struck out three over 2.1 scoreless, no-hit innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

In his second outing of the spring, Weathers faced a potential Opening Day lineup for the Marlins' NL East rivals and overcame a very bumpy start to his day. Three free passes and a wild pitch loaded the bases before the left-hander could record an out, but none of the runners made it home and Weathers regained his focus before coming back out for the second inning. Inconsistent control was a hallmark of his minor-league career, and through 4.1 spring frames he's posted a 7:4 K:BB, but he also has yet to allow a hit, much less a run. If Weathers can stay healthy in 2025 -- a finger injury limited him to 16 starts last season -- he has the talent to break out after posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB over 86.2 regular-season innings.