Sam Aldegheri News: Expected to join big-league roster
Aldegheri is expected to join the Angels in Boston for their three-game series beginning Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Aldegheri will return to the big leagues after spending the entirety of the 2025 campaign with Double-A Rocket City so far. The left-hander has produced a 4.34 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 47.2 innings in nine starts with the Trash Pandas to this point. It's unclear what role the 23-year-old will have with the Angels, but he compiled a 4.85 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 10 punchouts over 13 innings in three starts with the team in 2024.
