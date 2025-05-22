Sam Haggerty News: Making most of opportunity

Haggerty started in center field, batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Haggerty launched his first home run of the season in the seventh inning to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. He made a fourth straight start in center field since Evan Carter (quadriceps) landed on the 10-day injured list and has hit safely in all four contests. He's also batting leadoff against lefties. Haggerty's making the most of this opportunity and has hit safely in all six games in which he's started. Carter's injury is a Grade 2 strain which will likely require more than the 10-day minimum, so the opportunity for Haggerty could be an extended one.