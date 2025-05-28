Fantasy Baseball
Sam Haggerty headshot

Sam Haggerty News: Scores as pinch runner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 6:36am

Haggerty entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in a 2-0 win over Toronto.

Haggerty scored the game-winning run after pinch running for catcher Kyle Higashioka in the eighth inning. The steal was his third in 15 games since having his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month. A recent spate of injuries resulted in Haggerty starting nine straight games -- seven in center field and the last two at DH -- before opening Tuesday's game on the bench.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
