Sam Haggerty News: Starts in right field
Haggerty started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals.
Haggerty has filled in for Adolis Garcia (rest) the last two games and is 3-for-7 with a walk, a triple, three RBI, a steal and three runs scored in the two starts. A timeline for Garcia has not yet been established. Haggerty is batting .241/.293/.407 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, four steals and nine runs over 17 games since being called up early in May.
