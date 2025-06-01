Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Haggerty headshot

Sam Haggerty News: Starts in right field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Haggerty started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Haggerty has filled in for Adolis Garcia (rest) the last two games and is 3-for-7 with a walk, a triple, three RBI, a steal and three runs scored in the two starts. A timeline for Garcia has not yet been established. Haggerty is batting .241/.293/.407 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, four steals and nine runs over 17 games since being called up early in May.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now