Sam Hilliard News: Contract selected Friday

The Rockies selected Hilliard's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Hilliard was designated for assignment in late March after missing out on Colorado's Opening Day roster, but he'll receive another chance in the big leagues after posting a .288/.372/.538 slash line with six homers and five steals in 40 games with Albuquerque. The 31-year-old had an .812 OPS in 158 plate appearances with the Rockies last season but isn't likely to have a regular spot in the lineup.