Sam Hilliard News: Launches homer in 2025 debut
Hilliard went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
Hilliard was brought into the Rockies' 26-man roster before Friday's game after his contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. He pinch hit for Tyler Freeman in the seventh inning, and Hilliard took advantage of the opportunity by taking Huascar Brazoban deep to right-center field for a solo home run. Hilliard is unlikely to see regular playing time but could see some spot starts in the outfield.
