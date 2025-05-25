Sam Huff News: Goes yard in Sunday's win

Huff went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Huff cracked a 379-foot solo shot to left-center field off right-hander Michael Soroka in the third inning, marking his first homer since April 20. The 27-year-old catcher also recorded his first extra-base hit in seven appearances this month. He's now slashing .208/.250/.354 with five runs scored, four RBI, two home runs, a double and a 3:23 BB:K across 52 plate appearances this season.