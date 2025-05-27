Santiago Espinal News: Enters as pinch hitter

Espinal went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 7-4 win over Kansas City.

Espinal, who has been the primary third baseman since Noelvi Marte (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list, opened Monday's game on the bench while Gavin Lux started at the hot corner. Espinal eventually entered as a pinch hitter, finished the game at third base, and delivered a pair of hits including a run-scoring double in the eighth inning. He entered the game batting .169 (11-for-65) with one RBI over his last 17 games.