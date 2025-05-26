Santiago Espinal News: On bench for series opener

Espinal is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Espinal has been a regular in the lineup at third base -- and in the two hole -- for Cincinnati since Noelvi Marte (oblique) was placed on the injured list. However, Espinal's bat has gone cold, as he's just 11-for-65 (.169 average) with two extra-base hits (both doubles) in his last 17 games. The 30-year-old longtime utility man will sit Monday in favor of Garrett Hampson, who will be making his first start in a Reds uniform.