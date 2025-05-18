Santiago Espinal News: Snaps RBI drought

Espinal went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Espinal entered the contest batting .118 (4-for-34) with zero RBI over the previous nine contests. He's been the regular starter at third base since Noelvi Marte (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Marte's healing is going better than expected, per MLB.com, but he still has a way to go before returning. That means Espinal should continue to receive consistent playing time for at least the next two weeks.