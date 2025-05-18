Santiago Espinal News: Snaps RBI drought
Espinal went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.
Espinal entered the contest batting .118 (4-for-34) with zero RBI over the previous nine contests. He's been the regular starter at third base since Noelvi Marte (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Marte's healing is going better than expected, per MLB.com, but he still has a way to go before returning. That means Espinal should continue to receive consistent playing time for at least the next two weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now