Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Rehab moving to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long had been rehabbing with High-A West Michigan, but he'll make his fourth rehab outing with Toledo. The 27-year-old is in the process of being stretched out as he returns from Tommy John surgery and left hip surgery. Gipson-Long threw 46 pitches in his most recent outing and is expected to be activated in early June.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now