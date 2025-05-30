Fantasy Baseball
Sean Burke News: Following opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Burke will follow opener Jared Shuster in Friday's game in Baltimore, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Friday's game is getting pushed up a few hours, starting at 4:30 PM, due to a poor forecast later in the night. Burke has been stingy with the runs in May (2.67 ERA in 27 innings), but he has a 19:19 K:BB and 1.44 WHIP over that span. He is coming off his best start of the year, as he picked up a win while striking out a season-high six in six innings of one-run ball against Texas.

