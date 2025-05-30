Sean Burke News: Following opener

Burke will follow opener Jared Shuster in Friday's game in Baltimore, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Friday's game is getting pushed up a few hours, starting at 4:30 PM, due to a poor forecast later in the night. Burke has been stingy with the runs in May (2.67 ERA in 27 innings), but he has a 19:19 K:BB and 1.44 WHIP over that span. He is coming off his best start of the year, as he picked up a win while striking out a season-high six in six innings of one-run ball against Texas.