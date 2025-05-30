Sean Burke News: Takes tough-luck loss in relief

Burke (3-6) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Burke pitched six innings in bulk relief and was effective outside of a two-run sixth frame. The 25-year-old turned in a solid May, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five of his six appearances while logging three quality starts. He'll take a 4.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 45:31 K:BB across 60 innings into a challenging home matchup against the Tigers next week.