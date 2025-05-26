Sean Manaea Injury: Facing hitters Thursday

Manaea (oblique) will throw live batting practice Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manaea will face hitters for the first time since being placed on the 15-day injured list Feb. 24 due to a strained left oblique. The next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment, though he may throw multiple live sessions before heading out. While he'll likely need several rehab appearances before being activated, Manaea is on track to make his 2025 MLB debut before July.