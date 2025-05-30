Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Manaea headshot

Sean Manaea Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Manaea (oblique) will face hitters again before beginning a rehab assignment in early June, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He threw 20 pitches during a live batting practice session Thursday and another 15 pitches in the bullpen. Manaea has been sidelined since reporting to spring training, so he will need a lengthy rehab assignment before joining the big-league rotation.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now