Sean Manaea Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Manaea (oblique) will face hitters again before beginning a rehab assignment in early June, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He threw 20 pitches during a live batting practice session Thursday and another 15 pitches in the bullpen. Manaea has been sidelined since reporting to spring training, so he will need a lengthy rehab assignment before joining the big-league rotation.
