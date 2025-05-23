Sean Reid-Foley News: Cut loose by Mets

The Mets released Reid-Foley on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reid-Foley had some good stretches during his parts of four seasons with the Mets, collecting a 3.75 ERA and 75:36 K:BB over 60 innings. However, he had trouble staying healthy, most recently dealing with shoulder issues, and allowed 14 runs with a 24:14 K:BB over 14 frames this season with Triple-A Syracuse.