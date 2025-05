Reid-Foley agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The right-hander parted ways with the Mets last week and will now test his luck with the Diamondbacks. Reid-Foley struggled in his 15 outings at the Triple-A level this season with an 8.36 ERA, 2.43 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB over 14 innings.