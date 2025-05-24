Fantasy Baseball
Sean Reynolds headshot

Sean Reynolds News: Takes loss as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Reynolds (0-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with one strikeout over 2.2 innings.

Reynolds tossed 35 of 57 pitches for strikes but was hit around in his first major-league start. The 27-year-old owns a 7.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings and should return to the bullpen after making a spot start in place of Michael King (shoulder).

Sean Reynolds
San Diego Padres
