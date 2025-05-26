Fantasy Baseball
Seby Zavala headshot

Seby Zavala News: Returns from minor-league IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Zavala (oblique) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and went 1-for-2 with one RBI in Sunday's game against Triple-A Durham.

Zavala missed just over a month of action after going down with a left oblique strain, but he rejoined Triple-A Worcester on Friday after finishing up a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League. Now that he's returned to health, he'll serve as organizational depth at catcher for the Red Sox.

Seby Zavala
Boston Red Sox
