Seby Zavala News: Returns from minor-league IL
Zavala (oblique) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and went 1-for-2 with one RBI in Sunday's game against Triple-A Durham.
Zavala missed just over a month of action after going down with a left oblique strain, but he rejoined Triple-A Worcester on Friday after finishing up a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League. Now that he's returned to health, he'll serve as organizational depth at catcher for the Red Sox.
