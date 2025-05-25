Seiya Suzuki News: Hits game-winning homer Sunday
Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Reds.
Suzuki delivered in the clutch with a three-run homer that broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the eighth inning. The 30-year-old has been on a tear over his last 10 games, hitting safely in nine of them while racking up four home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored. He's currently on pace for a career-best season, slashing .273/.330/.576 with 14 long balls, 49 RBI, 33 runs scored and one stolen base across 221 plate appearances.
