Shane Bieber Injury: First rehab start scheduled

Bieber (elbow) will make a rehab start Saturday in the Arizona Complex League, SI.com reports.

Bieber is approaching the final steps of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, as his rehab assignment will begin Saturday with an outing in the Arizona Complex League. The veteran right-hander will need a lengthy ramp-up period, and it's possible he'll move on to join one of Cleveland's minor league affiliates after Saturday's outing.