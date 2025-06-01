Fantasy Baseball
Shane Bieber Injury: Makes first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 7:08am

Bieber (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out five over 2.1 innings in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Bieber made the first of what's expected to be several rehab starts after coming back from Tommy John surgery in April of 2024. The right-hander will be evaluated following Saturday's outing and could move to a minor league affiliate next. Bieber can spend a maximum of 30 days with the affiliates while on rehab assignment.

