Shane McClanahan Injury: Lands on IL

The Rays placed McClanahan (tricep) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

McClanahan is without an official timeline to make his season debut while he recovers from a nerve-related tricep injury, but since he's yet to resume a throwing program, he's expected to miss beyond the minimum 15 days. The southpaw's injury clears the way for both Zack Littell and Drew Rasmussen to hold down spots at the back end of the rotation to begin the season.