Shane Smith

Shane Smith News: Struggles with control

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Smith didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Mets, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Smith failed to complete four innings for the first time this season, getting yanked after 86 pitches. All the damage against him came in the third, when he surrendered a three-run home run to Mark Vientos. Smith's lack of depth can be attributed to his shaky control, as he threw just 48 strikes and walked a season-high five batters. In his last three starts, Smith has allowed 12 runs (seven earned) with a 16:8 K:BB over 13.2 innings. He's lined up the Tigers early next week.

Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox

